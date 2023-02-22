AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fifth suspect was arrested in connection with an October 2022 homicide that occurred in north Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

The fifth suspect was identified as Angelina Alexis Vasquez, 18, police said.

The series of arrests stem from an investigation where a teen was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway. Police later identified the teen as Andrew Clayton, 18, according to APD.

In January, police arrested Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, as well as two juveniles, wanted in connection with the homicide, according to APD.

[Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18 Austin Police Department] [image provided by the Austin Police Department]

On Feb. 15, APD’s Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found and arrested the fourth suspect, Autumn Nicole Scarver, 18.

According to police, Castilleja, Scarver and Vasquez were all charged with capital murder.

The case remained under investigation Wednesday.