AUSTIN (KXAN)– A fourth suspect was arrested in connection with an October 2022 homicide, according to the Austin Police Department.

The fourth suspect was identified as Autumn Nicole Scarver, 18, according to APD.

Previously APD released images of Scarver to the public Monday to seek the public’s help in finding her.

On Wednesday, APD’s Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Scarver. She was charged with capital murder.

This stems from an investigation where a teen was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway. Police later identified the teen as Andrew Clayton, 18, according to APD.

Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18 Austin Police Department

In January, police arrested Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, as well as two juveniles, wanted in connection with the homicide, according to APD.

Previous records showed Castilleja was charged with capital murder.

The case remained under investigation Thursday.