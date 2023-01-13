AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, the Austin Police Department said it arrested a man in connection with a Tuesday morning homicide in north Austin.

Officers responded to the shooting call at approximately 3:29 a.m. in the 1400 block of S. Meadows Drive and found 37-year-old Gavin Wood on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. Police said he died at the scene.

APD said 35-year-old Eric Lamountain was in an altercation with Wood before shooting him.

“Lamountain left the area after the shooting, but officers found him and took him into custody less than an hour later,” APD said.

Lamountain has been charged with first-degree murder, according to APD.

Watch APD’s initial briefing surrounding the investigation below.

Police asked anyone with any details to contact APD at (512) 974-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s third homicide of 2023.