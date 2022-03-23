AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people face drug charges after Austin police say they recovered more than a pound of pills that tested positive for fentanyl from the car they were in on March 17.

In an arrest affidavit, APD said Tyiesha Nicole Banks, 28, and Shannon Jyquis Wilson, 27, were in possession of 572 grams, approximately 1.25 pounds, of fentanyl pills when APD stopped their car on East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

KXAN has reached out to their attorneys and will update this story when we hear back.

The affidavit said APD officer and FBI agents saw Wilson, a “known narcotics dealer,” both inside and outside a convenience store at a gas station before Wilson drove away with a passenger, later identified as Banks. The affidavit said APD ran a check to see if Wilson driver’s license was valid, and after officers found it wasn’t, he was pulled over.

The affidavit said officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle, and then Banks admitted to having it inside her purse. Once APD searched her purse, officers also found a 9mm handgun with a bullet in the chamber and a full magazine, the affidavit said.

APD then searched the rest of the vehicle and found a bag with three plastic bags full of “orange and multicolored pills.” An officer did a field test for fentanyl it came back as “presumptive positive,” the affidavit said.

During interviews with APD, the affidavit said Banks didn’t know the gun was in her purse but knew about the pills in the bag. Banks told APD she and Wilson were going downtown before police stopped them, the affidavit said.

Wilson told police he didn’t know about the gun or pills, the affidavit said.

The affidavit also said Wilson has previous felony convictions from 2013-2018, three of which were for possession of a controlled substance.

Both Banks and Wilson face charges of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. Due to the volume of drugs seized, charges are elevated to a first-degree felony.

According to records, Wilson and Banks have bonded out of Travis County Jail.