APD: Woman placed accused burglar in arm bar hold until police arrive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An accused burglar found himself detained by a resident Thursday night until police could arrive.

According to an affidavit, Patrick Weeks, 22, is charged with second-degree felony burglary of residence and assault after he entered a home on Northeast Drive in east Austin and began to grab items from around the home.

Two residents heard noises coming from a hallway, then confronted Weeks after he opened the door to the room they were playing video games in, according to an affidavit.

The man and woman suffered superficial injuries in the struggle. The affidavit said woman ended the altercation by putting Weeks in an arm bar hold until police responded to the scene.

Weeks was bleeding from his mouth and had a bump on his forehead when police arrived. According to the affidavit, he told police he was looking for his family and didn’t know why he went in the home because he was high on drugs.

The affidavit said Weeks has a history of burglarizing homes while apparently under the influence of drugs.

Weeks is being held on $35,000 bail.