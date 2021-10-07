APD: 30-year-old man wanted in connection to stepfather’s homicide in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a 30-year-old man wanted in connection to the homicide of his stepfather, following a reported argument Wednesday.

Austin police said Richard Nunez is wanted in connection to the Oct. 6 death of Leyder Vidal-Diaz. Police said officers responded to the 2800 block of Palomino Trail that evening. When officers arrived on scene, they found Vidal-Diaz lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told Austin police Vidal-Diaz was involved in a family disturbance that ended in Nunez shooting him, police say.

A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Nunez, and his bond is set at $1 million. He remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Homicide Unit at (512) 974-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477.