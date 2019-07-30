APD: 3 most recent homicides, including baby’s death, all drug-related

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say the three most recent homicides in Austin — which killed three people, including a baby — were all drug-related crimes.

On July 23, police responded to the 6800 block of Bitteroot Trail at 10:39 p.m. to calls of shots fired. They found 21-year-old Luis Gerardo Gaytan with life-threatening injuries. He later died at a hospital. Gayatan’s death was later ruled a homicide by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Just three days later, at about 10:36 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex near the 4700 block of East Riverside Drive. They found 43-year-old Cary Champlin with “obvious trauma.” He was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. Champlin’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

On July 20, a pregnant woman was shot at the Arts Apartment Complex at 714 Turtle Creek Boulevard. The woman was about 7 months pregnant and was rushed to the hospital where they delivered a girl. The baby survived for a week before she died at Dell Children’s Medical Center on July 28. The death of the baby girl, named Emery Guardiola, is being investigated as a homicide.

While all three deaths are unrelated to one another, police believe they were all drug-related crimes. In a press conference Tuesday, police named no suspects in any of the cases but said they are actively questioning witnesses.

Police made a plea to the public to come forward with any information they might have about the three deaths.

“We don’t care that you’re selling the drugs in these murders,” APD Homicide Sgt. Eric De Los Santos said. “We’re interested in solving these murders. The fact that you may be selling is not really an important issue to us. What’s important is catching the killer in these cases.”

Anyone with information about any of these deaths can provide an anonymous tip at the Crime Stoppers hotline at (512) 472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” with your message to CRIMES.