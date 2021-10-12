APD: 17-year-old killed during ‘gun battle’ in downtown Austin identified

A 17-year-old is dead after a “gun battle” Friday involving two groups and Austin Police officers (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The teenager who was shot and killed during a “gun battle” in downtown Austin on Oct. 9 has been identified. Austin police have also identified the officer who fired his gun during the shootout.

Austin police reported officers were conducting a DWI investigation near the intersection of 5th and Sabine streets just after 1 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots north of their location. When the officers arrived on scene, police say they saw two groups of people shooting at each other.

In response, police say an officer shot his gun, and the suspects fled the scene.

Moments later, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries. The teen was identified as Michael Carothers.

“Witnesses were located that advised that this appeared to be a dispute, and ultimately a gun battle between two different groups of individuals and multiple weapons were observed,” Police Chief Joseph Chacon said in a media briefing early Saturday morning.

Officers located and arrested a person who appeared to be involved in the incident, APD said.

Austin police identified the officer who shot his weapon as Glenn Vargas, who has been with the department for four years.

“It is unknown if anyone was struck by the officer’s discharged weapon,” Austin PD said in a release.

Vargas was placed on administrative leave, per APD protocol.

Police ask anyone who saw the shooting or has video of it to call 911 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477.

APD says investigators are in the very early stages of the investigation and anticipate releasing video footage within 10 business days.

APD is conducting a criminal investigation by the APD Special Investigations Unit alongside the Travis County DA’s office, as well as an administrative investigation led by the APD Internal Affairs Unit.