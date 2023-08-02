Note: The video in this story originally aired on June 6, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department (APD) officers arrested a man on Tuesday in connection to a June 6 shooting in North Austin, according to a press release.

Micah Marshall, 17, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

According to APD, the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. at The Bridge at Harris Ridge Apartments, which is located in the 1500 block of East Howard Lane. 911 callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found Mikalah Franklin, 14, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a hospital, where she died.

APD asks for anyone with information about the case to contact its Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS, or submit an anonymous tip through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or at 512-472-8477.