AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was reported dead Saturday afternoon after a shooting in the 7100 block of North I-35.

Officers initially received reports of a shooting with “multiple people shot”, according to APD spokesperson Michael Bullock.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, and located two victims with gunshot wounds. One person was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS to a nearby hospital. The other victim died at the scene.

APD officers later located one suspect, who also had gunshot wounds. ATCEMS also transported them to a nearby hospital.

According to Bullock, both people who were transported are in serious condition.

APD investigators currently believe the incident began with a “disturbance” in a parking lot, which led to some involved drawing firearms.

Bullock says that APD has detained all suspects in this case, and believes there is no continuing danger to the community.

APD is still investigating the incident.