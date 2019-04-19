Apache Shores assault survivor speaks, hoping to catch her attacker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The woman was attacked inside her Apache Shores home on Aug. 30, 2018.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sometime, likely in the morning hours of August 30, 2018, a woman living in the 1900 block of Platte Pass in the Apache Shores neighborhood of Travis County, was attacked and left for dead. She, along with her four-year-old daughter, are believed to have been beaten with a baseball bat found inside the home. The suspect who attacked them has yet to be found.

Nearly eight months after the attack, law enforcement has renewed its efforts to find the suspect involved.

Both victims survived the attack but received significant injuries to their skulls. The woman spent almost six weeks in the hospital recovering. For two of those weeks, she was in a coma.

"They did not know for quite a while if I was ever going to wake up," she explained in an exclusive interview with KXAN Investigator Brittany Glas.

The little girl also suffered permanent hearing loss.

Due to the nature and extent of her injuries, the mother -- who we are not identifying by name for her protection -- remembers little surrounding the attack itself.

"There’s days and weeks of last year that I don’t remember at all. I don’t exactly remember that day. I know what I did, but I don’t remember doing it," she said.

The attack was so violent, in fact, when the 911 call was issued, it initially came out to emergency responders as a gunshot wound.

According to Detective James Moore with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, there's renewed confidence in their ability to identify the suspect after DNA was obtained from the scene. It is currently being analyzed.

"We are confident we are going to get this person in custody," Detective Moore said. "We just want to get this person in custody as fast as possible."

TCSO is asking anyone who knows any information about the case to contact law enforcement.

You can submit information to the TCSO tip line by phone at 512-854-1444, or in an email at Majorcrimestips@traviscountytx.gov. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 512-472-8477.