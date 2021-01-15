Anti-Semitic graffiti reported in West Campus, police investigating as hate crime

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department and University of Texas at Austin Police are investigating a hate crime Friday after reports of anti-Semitic graffiti at a building in West Campus.

Police said it happened at 2501 Leon Street, which is the address of the Sigma Theta Chapter of Sigma Alpha Mu, also known as Texas Sammy, fraternity. That’s on the corner near West 25th Street in West Campus.

Texas Sammy said on its website it “cultivates a strong bond between its members and the Jewish community at Texas as a whole through involvement with Hillel and Chabad.”

KXAN reached out to Texas Sammy about the incident, and it said it didn’t have a comment.

Officers were notified about the graffiti on Jan. 10, according to the department. They said those living there found the graffiti with an anti-Semitic message on an outside wall of the building.

UT Austin police said APD is actively investigating and to call 311 if you are off campus and have any information about the hate crime.