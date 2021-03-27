Another north Austin food truck robbed at gunpoint, suspect becoming ‘increasingly violent’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a north Austin food truck at gunpoint early Friday morning. Police say other food truck robberies in the same area earlier this year could involve the same robber.

APD says this most recent robbery took place at 12:50 a.m. at Raul’s Taqueria on East Rundberg Lane. The robber went into the food truck, pointed a gun at someone and threatened to shoot. The victim was scared and gave the robber an undisclosed amount of cash, APD says.

The victim was not hurt, but APD says the suspect is becoming more violent with each robbery.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who is between 5’8″ and 6′ tall, armed with a silver/black gun and was last seen wearing all black clothing and a black face mask with white lettering.

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092.

Past robberies

Austin police say a recent string of taco truck robberies are likely connected. Back in January, the Tacos Y Pupusas food truck on Burton Drive in east Austin became the latest target.

An employee of the truck told police two suspects came after him with weapons, aiming at his head.

That same month, Tortas y Tacos Dos Hermanos on North Lamar Boulevard was also hit — as was another truck on Rundberg Lane.

In December, Jefes Tacos on Cameron Road was robbed in a similar way.

The food truck employees believe they were likely targeted as their businesses operate in cash only.