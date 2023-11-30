AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a May homicide investigation, according to Travis County court documents filed Thursday.

Documents said 32-year-old Nicholas Treysean Price was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the May 9 death of 19-year-old Davante Reece.

According to documents, Price was connected to Reece’s death through Crime Stoppers tips, cellphone data and social media information.

Police interviewed Price on Nov. 8, and he denied being in the area when Reece was shot and killed; however, according to court documents, Price’s call records showed his phone in the area and later showed his phone leaving the area following the shooting, according to police.

According to the court documents, police found Price had a “clear motive and intent to shoot Reece.”

Travis County jail records showed Price remained booked in the facility as of Thursday on a murder charge and held on a $500,000 bond.