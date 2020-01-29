Almost 1,000 ecstasy pills discovered by Fayette County deputies during traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two suspects were arrested after hundreds of ecstasy pills were found in their car during a traffic stop, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday around 1 p.m., Fayette County deputies stopped a vehicle traveling west on Interstate Highway 10 for a traffic violation.

The deputies said both the driver and the passenger looked visibly nervous and detected what they called “several criminal indicators.” The two suspects were both 16-years-old and deputies discovered the driver did not possess a driver’s license.

The vehicle was searched and the deputies found a resealable bag filled with numerous multicolored pills identified as ecstasy. Investigators say almost 1,000 pills were counted in the bag.

In addition to the ecstasy, deputies found a handgun, along with several rounds and magazines, as well as spent casings littered throughout the vehicle. It was later learned that the gun was declared stolen out of San Antonio.

The two suspects were detained and charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft of a firearm. They were taken to the Victoria Juvenile Detention Facility.