Alleged armed robber with multiple warrants arrested in Austin

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A suspect accused of armed robbery and with multiple warrants was arrested in Austin on Friday.

According to a release from the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2 a.m. on Christmas Day, a suspect went inside the Corner Store of Dripping Springs, displayed a gun and demanded money from the cashier. The store is at the intersection of Sawyer Ranch Road and U.S. Highway 290.

According to the sheriff’s office, John Robert Garrison, 39, was booked into the Travis County Jail after multiple agencies found him at a north Austin hotel on Jan. 7.

He had two outstanding aggravated robbery warrants with Austin Police and a warrant for parole violation.

The Austin Police Robbery Unit and Lone Star Fugitive Task Force agents helped in the investigation, which is ongoing.