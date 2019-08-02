AG Paxton’s Child Exploitation Unit arrests Tyler County man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that the Child Exploitation Unit of his office arrested a 61-year-old Tyler County man who is accused of uploading child pornography to an online account.

According to the AG’s Office, Sean Nicholas Berridge, of Colmesneil, reportedly had child porn on his mobile phone. During an interview with investigators, the man reportedly admitted he downloaded, viewed and saved the files.

Berridge is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

Paxton’s office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down predators online. Since its inception, the Child Exploitation Unit has made 332 arrests and obtained nearly 600 convictions for possession of child pornography.

