Truck pulls away from APD after being blocked in during pursuit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After two separate police chases occurred this week, KXAN looked into the Austin Police Department policy on chases and what all factors into an officer deciding to pursue it.

According to APD rules, officers can initiate a pursuit if they believe a subject is attempting to evade arrest by fleeing in a vehicle, which also is determined if it is a danger to the public.

Police can also decide to stop the chase if driving or weather conditions are unsafe or if it causes a threat to bystanders, according to APD rules.

The latest incident involving a police chase turned fatal Friday, according to APD.

The driver of a car that hit a train Friday morning following a police chase in east Austin died, police said.

According to police, officers attempted to stop the driver at East Seventh and Neches Streets at 2:36 a.m. but the driver took off.

The driver then hit the train at the crossing of Seventh Street and Northwestern Avenue. That’s just west of Pleasant Valley Road.

The driver, who was not yet identified, was taken to a hospital and later died from their injuries, police said.

Another law enforcement chase occurred Tuesday in south Austin after a report of a drunk driver, according to APD.

Officers had attempted to stop the driver, but they drove away, police said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the chase, and eventually, law enforcement was able to box in the vehicle, police said.

APD said the chase came to an end in the 4700 block of Milburn Lane.

Both incidents remainder under investigation Saturday.

According to APD rules, officers will not initiate a police chase if a person evades after committing any non-hazardous traffic violations, or if an officer has a prisoner, subject or other non-police passenger who has not signed a liability release.