After 2020 attempted robbery at I-35 gas station, 2 men sentenced to federal prison

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After pleading guilty to charges stemming from a 2020 attempted robbery, two men were sentenced to federal prison Jan. 28, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Deon Ross, 37, and Lavante Carter, 19, pleaded guilty to violent crime charges in October 2021 after both tried to rob a gas station on Interstate 35 in Austin. Ross, who shot an employee after demanding money, was sentenced to 271 months, or about 22.5 years, in prison. Carter received a sentence of 135 months, a little more than 11 years, in prison.

Ross pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by threats of violence and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Carter pleaded guilty to the same interference charge, and also a charge of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime since he showed a weapon to employees. Both had the potential to receive life sentences, the DOJ said in an earlier release.

The men were originally scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 21, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force and Austin Police Department investigated the case. Ross was arrested on Dec. 6, 2020 and Carter was arrested on Oct. 12, 2020 and have been in custody since those dates, the DOJ said.

During the initial investigation, APD said it was looking for a third suspect, but that person was a minor and wasn’t charged with any crimes in relation to the incident.

“Thanks to the hard work of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, dangerous offenders are now off the streets,” said Christopher Combs, a FBI Special Agent in Charge. “The sentencing of Deon Ross and Lavante Carter represent federal, state, and local law enforcement’s commitment to combat violence and restore peace to our local community.”

The DOJ said the case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, a “centerpiece” of the DOJ’s violent crime reduction efforts.