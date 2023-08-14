AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN details witness statements about what led to a deadly shooting in southeast Austin last week.

Jorge Flores-Duran, 60, was arrested last week and faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Isaias Martinez, 54.

According to the Austin Police Department, Flores-Duran during an interview with investigators admitted to shooting Martinez during an argument.

Two witnesses spoke to police about what happened. Both witnesses worked with Duran and Martinez, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Duran was working for one of the witnesses on his property doing mechanical work. He also lived in a small shed-like structure on the property. Martinez and the other witness worked on the property as well.

One of the witnesses, who knew Duran for 15 years, said Duran was living on the property because he had “always been aggressive toward others and due to that he did not have a place to live.”

Both witnesses told police that Duran and Martinez had been arguing about missing screws, and Martinez approached Duran at one point “in a manner as though he wanted to fight,” the affidavit said, but then Duran walked off.

After that, Duran went inside and then came back out with a gun and shot Martinez multiple times, kicked him, and hit him with a cane after he was shot, the affidavit said.

Duran told police Martinez “argued and bullied him for a while, and he finally had enough,” the affidavit said.

He told police he lost his place to live and had nothing else so he grabbed his gun and went outside to look for Martinez, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Duran had bought the gun from Martinez prior to the shooting. Duran told police when they interviewed him that he killed Martinez with the gun he bought from him.

Duran was charged with first-degree murder.