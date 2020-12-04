Affidavit: Texas State football player, 2 others charged in his death planned to rob drug dealer when he was shot

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest affidavit reveals Texas State University football player Khambrail Winters and two others charged in connection with his death were planning to rob a drug dealer together when the plan when awry.

Enalisa Blackman, 20, and Michael Ifeanacho, also 20, are charged with capital murder after Winters, 20, was shot and killed during the drug deal gone wrong last month, police said.

The affidavit obtained by KXAN Friday said on Nov. 24, officers responded to The Lodge Apartments on Aquarena Springs for shots fired. When they arrived, they found Winters dead near the pool, and it appeared he had been shot.

Enalisa Blackman and Michael Ifeanacho (Photos from San Marcos PD)

It was learned Winters, along with Blackman, who is identified as his girlfriend, and Michael Ifeanacho, had reportedly set up a drug deal, during which the shooting happened, the affidavit said.

When Blackman was interviewed, she said she and Winters contacted a drug dealer through Snapchat for marijuana, the affidavit said. They were planning to take the weed without paying, Blackman told investigators.

The three planned the robbery together and practiced how to carry out the plan, the affidavit said. Blackman was to meet the drug dealer in the hallway while Winters and Ifeanacho were going to hide in the utility closet.

“She was then going to take the drugs and run. She said if she was not able to get the drugs from the drug dealer [Winters and Ifeanacho] were going to come out of the closet and take the drugs,” the affidavit said.

But things didn’t go to plan, as the drug dealer brought another person with them.

The dealer started shooting after Winters and Ifeanacho came out of the closet and ran toward the dealer, the affidavit said. Winters was hit.

“[Blackman] said she saw [Winters] fall but he got up and ran so she ran back to her apartment,” the affidavit read. “When [Winters] did did not return to her apartment she went back to the pool area and found him lying on the ground unresponsive.”

Ifeanacho gave the same story during his interview, the affidavit said. He was reportedly armed with pepper spray and a stun gun. Ifeanacho explained when the dealer reached for their gun, he and Winters tried to tackle them.

Ifeanacho reported he fell, heard a gunshot and felt a bullet go by his ear. He then got up and ran away, according to the affidavit.

Winters was a sophomore defensive back on the Bobcats football team and was an honorable mention all-Sun Belt Conference performer in 2019. Winters is from Houston and went to Alief Taylor High School.