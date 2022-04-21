AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in the Williamson Creek greenbelt.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Thomas Alejandro Gonzalez, 30, in southeast Austin Wednesday. He is accused of killing Lawrence Grayson, whose body was found in the greenbelt in the area of 1600 E. Stassney Lane on April 16.

According to an affidavit, Austin police were notified of Grayson’s death April 13, but it happened several days earlier. A witness led police to a wooded area in the greenbelt near the creek where they eventually found Grayson’s body with 10 “chop force injuries” to his head, the affidavit said.

An autopsy later confirmed the manner of death as a homicide and the injuries were consistent with machete strikes, the affidavit said.

A witness said the alleged attack was “completely unprovoked,” but also said in the past the victim had “robbed and humiliated” another person and the incident could have stemmed from that. Another witness said there was a fight between the victim and that person earlier that night before the alleged killing, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Gonzalez, “suddenly struck the victim across the face with a machete,” according to a witness.

According to jail records, Gonzalez is currently in the Travis County Jail. No attorney information for Gonzalez was immediately available. Once it becomes available, KXAN will ask for a comment and update this story when we receive it.