Affidavit: Son accused of shooting, killing father in Buda demanded car keys during fight

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A fight between a son and father that escalated to a deadly shooting last month originally started as the family was watching football, an arrest affidavit reveals.

On Nov. 21, Hays County deputies said Damien Roberts, 42, got into a fight with his father, Darrell Thierry, 65 at a home in the 200 block of Shale Circle in Buda. The fight escalated, and police said Roberts shot Thierry multiple times.

As a result, Roberts was charged with murder as well as third-degree attempted escape after trying to push through deputies.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KXAN Thursday, the fight started while Thierry was watching football in the living room with a couple. The affidavit said Roberts came into the room, hit Thierry multiple times and asked for car keys.

Roberts then reportedly went to get a gun, the affidavit said, and that’s when he shot Thierry three times. The couple reported they were scared Roberts would shoot them, too.

Roberts was then taken into custody in the driveway, the affidavit said. After stepping out of the building, he reportedly tried to escape by running through deputies, but his escape attempt was stopped.