Affidavit: Man steals bucket truck, takes it for a drive through the Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Friday after being accused of stealing a bucket truck at the Domain and crashing it—all with a worker inside the crane bucket.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers responded to 11821 Rock Rose Avenue around 2:39 a.m. The call said a man had stolen an electric bucket truck and crashed it less than half a mile away near Alterra Parkway and Gault Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man, identified as 26-year-old Kenneth Ivory, was handcuffed and lying on the ground next to the truck.

The truck was being used to work on electric lines on Rock Rose Avenue that evening, the affidavit says. A male worker was inside the bucket when Ivory allegedly got into the front seat and started driving through the Domain, according to the affidavit.

During the drive, Ivory crashed into multiple telephone polls while the worker was being tossed around in the bucket, the affidavit says. Ivory eventually stopped when he reportedly crashed near Alterra Parkway and Gault Lane.

The bucket was wrapped around some power lines, so the worker had to take cover, according to the affidavit. Two workers on scene grabbed Ivory out of the driver seat after the crash and constables detained him until police arrived.

The company who owns the truck says it didn’t give Ivory permission to drive it.

Ivory is charged with deadly conduct, a misdemeanor, for endangering the worker’s life.