Affidavit: Man punches downtown Austin bar manager after being asked to wear a mask

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 34-year-old man is accused of assaulting a downtown Austin bar manager after being asked to wear a mask on Halloween.

An affidavit said Jerry Orundo Nolasco was arrested on charges of assault bodily injury early Saturday morning after allegedly causing a disturbance at a bar in the 300 block of East 6th Street.

The affidavit said around 1:33 a.m., an Austin police officer who was on foot patrol saw the bar manager and staff wrestling with a male patron, later identified as Nolasco.

The officer and other police took over and detained Nolasco in handcuffs, according to the affidavit.

Officers spoke with the bar manager, who was reportedly bleeding from the mouth. The manager said he approached Nolasco inside the bar and told him to put on a face mask, because of COVID-19 protocols, or leave, the affidavit said.

That’s when Nolasco allegedly pretended to reach for his pockets before suddenly punching the manager on the left side of the manager’s face. The manager and other staff members jumped into action in order to remove Nolasco from the bar, the affidavit said.

Nolasco apparently resisted being kicked out until officers arrived on scene, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Nolasco wouldn’t answer why he didn’t want to wear a mask. As a result, officers arrested him on assault charges and further stated the continued fighting disrupted the peace in the bar.