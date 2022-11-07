AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged after a woman was hit by the car he was driving during a road rage incident, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

It happened Friday at the 7-Eleven gas station located at 1800 East Slaughter Ln. A witness called police and said that there had been a disturbance between a man and woman, and that the man had assaulted the woman, left, then came back and run over the woman.

When police arrived, the victim told them that it started over a road rage incident that happened at the 4-way stop at the intersection of East Slaughter and Vertex Lanes. According to the affidavit, she told police she was on Vertex, turning right, on her way to drop her kids off at school.

According to the affidavit, the suspect, who was identified as Pete Dionicio Beltran, was driving an SUV westbound on Slaughter Ln. and ran the stop sign, almost rear-ending the woman, who then pulled into the parking lot of the 7-Eleven.

When she parked, she noticed the SUV had parked and a young Hispanic man – Beltran – got out of it and started walking toward her, yelling. The affidavit says he then started striking her, causing her to fall and him to fall on her. The victim’s 15-year-old son tried to pull him off, but couldn’t, then another juvenile male rushed over and kicked him, then pulled him off the woman.

Beltran went back to his vehicle and drove out of the parking lot, then came back into the parking lot through another entrance, and struck the woman with his vehicle while she was talking to a witness, the affidavit stated. The woman said when Beltran hit her, she didn’t get run over but was pushed, but she was able to keep her balance.

The store manager captured the incident on video, which police used to identify Beltran’s vehicle and then find him at the Del Valle address the vehicle was registered under.

Beltran was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $50,000 bond. There is currently no attorney listed for him online.