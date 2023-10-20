AUSTIN (KXAN) — An affidavit obtained by KXAN on Friday provided more details and identified the suspect accused in a southeast Austin homicide that occurred earlier this week.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday, the Austin Police Department responded to the 2200 block of E. Riverside Drive in what was later revealed in the affidavit as a shooting, court documents said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found two men lying on the ground, with one on top of the other. The man lying on the ground was identified as Elvin Salvador Tinoco-Orosco, 35, according to the affidavit. His shirt was covered in blood but he was not injured, the affidavit states.

The other man was found with a gunshot wound. That man was later identified as Jader Francisco Tinoco-Salgado, 38, the affidavit states. EMS and the Austin Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced Tinoco Salgado dead at 1:45 a.m.

The Austin Police Department is investigating the city’s 54th homicide of the year after a person was killed overnight in southeast Austin. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

A witness near the scene told investigators he saw two men around a gray truck and said he heard arguing about 10 minutes later, court documents said. The alleged shooter shot Tinoco-Salgado multiple times and then walked away, according to the witness.

The man described as the shooter was later identified as Elvin Tinoco-Orosco, according to the affidavit.

Elvin Salvador Tinoco-Orosco, 35 | Mugshot provided by the Austin Police Department

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators showed Tinoco-Orosco walking back and getting inside his truck after the shooting occurred. Police later found a handgun in the passenger seat of his truck. After he got out of the truck, surveillance footage showed him walking back to where Tinoco-Salgado was on the ground and putting him on top of him shortly before police arrived, according to the affidavit.

Tinoco-Orosco was arrested on a first-degree felony murder charge, according to APD.