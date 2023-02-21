AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was charged with murder after a shooting on Dec. 19 that led to another man crashing his truck into Lady Bird Lake and dying of a gunshot wound to the head, according to police documents.

Joel Santiago Gonzalez-Paron, 18, has been charged in the death of Josue Moreno, 45, in the early morning of Dec. 19. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Gonzalez-Paron said he thought someone else was in the truck that Moreno was operating that ended up crashing into the lake.

The Austin Police Department responded to a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. about a crash in the 1100 block of W. Riverside Drive, the affidavit said. Further, the caller reported hearing several gunshots, followed by a vehicle crashing through the guardrail and going over the bridge.

According to police documents, Gonzalez-Paron and a group of others went to a park at the 1100 block of W. Riverside Drive to confront another individual with whom they had a “problem.” That other person was at the park with another group of people.

When Gonzalez-Paron and his group arrived at the park, Gonzalez-Paron made the other man exit their vehicle by gunpoint. People in the other man’s group eventually fled by foot and in their vehicles after a number of rounds were fired, per documents.

Gonzalez-Paron told APD that he and another person in his group shot at a man running away from them on foot and at the three vehicles — which included Moreno’s truck — as they exited the park on W. Riverside Drive.

Per documents, Gonzalez-Paron said he fired a single shot at the black truck Moreno was driving and that he thought the truck belonged to members of the group they had a “problem” with. After firing the shot at Moreno’s truck, Gonzalez-Paron told police he watched the vehicle crash into the bridge.

It is not clear from the police documents whether Moreno had any connection to the two groups at the park.