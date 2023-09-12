Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Sept. 12, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was charged with murder after he allegedly shot another man following a fight at a south Austin strip club over the weekend, according to court records.

According to an affidavit, Elliot Garcia, 41, was paying his tab at a club in the 3600 block of South Congress Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Sept. 9 when he got into an argument with one of the servers at the bar then “shoved a female server in the face.”

After that, an unidentified bar patron grabbed Garcia in a headlock and wrestled him to the ground, and a “brief scuffle ensued and [was] quickly broken up by security,” the affidavit said. The security team then escorted Garcia out of the club without incident.

Garcia remained outside the club for about 15 minutes, saying he was waiting for an Uber. The affidavit stated a security guard was outside talking to Garcia during that time and asked him to leave several times.

A man identified as Philip Foley later came outside and “exchanged words” with Garcia, and Garcia then allegedly retrieved a pistol from an ankle holster he was wearing and shot Foley in the abdomen, according to the affidavit.

Foley died from the gunshot, the affidavit said.

Attorney information for Garcia wasn’t available as of Tuesday, Sept. 12. KXAN will update this story if we receive that information or a statement.

Garcia then fled on foot, but officers were able to detain him without incident a short while later.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and positively identified Garcia as the suspect.

Garcia was booked into the Travis County Jail on a $300,000 bond and faces a first-degree felony murder charge, according to jail records.