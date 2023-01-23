AUSTIN (KXAN) – A Travis County affidavit filed Thursday provided more information surrounding an east Austin shooting where a man was accused of killing his wife.

Travis County court records showed Austin Police officers responded to a call Thursday at approximately 3:52 p.m. in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane. The affidavit said 77-year-old Willie Herbert Easley called 911, and the call taker could tell he was in distress.

Records said the caller was on the line with the 911 operator and had Easley on a separate line.

“While on the phone with the 911 operator, [the caller] gasped and stated, ‘Oh my gosh, I think he just said my mom is dead.’”

When first responders arrived at the residence, Easley opened the door and pointed toward the living room area of the residence. A woman, later identified as 72-year-old Muriel Easley, was found inside suffering from an apparent life-threatening, single gunshot wound to the back of the head. She was later pronounced dead, APD said.

According to records, while first responders were inside the residence, Willie said, “She’s dead. I shot her.” When asked why, he said “I don’t know.”

Records said the residence was cleared of any additional victims, and a firearm was found inside a bedroom where Willie said it was.

APD homicide detectives processed the crime scene and said the firearm was a six-shot revolver, loaded with five live rounds and one spent cartridge.

During an interview with APD, police said Willie’s speech was slow, but he could answer the questions.

“Willie was asked how Muriel was hurt. Willie replied, ‘She got shot.’ When [police] asked who shot Muriel, ‘I guess I did,’” the affidavit said.

According to police, Willie said he was not upset with his wife, and when asked if he shot his wife on accident, he replied, “I guess so.”

On Friday, the Travis County Medical examiner’s Office ruled Muriel’s manner of death as homicide.

Willie was arrested and charged with murder Thursday, and as of Sunday, he remained booked into the Travis County jail on a $500,000 bond.

As of Saturday, the case remained in the pre-indictment phase, and there were no upcoming court hearing dates listed in the Travis County records system.