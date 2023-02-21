Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Feb. 21, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the men arrested after several “street takeover” events in Austin this weekend was only in town for the “street takeover” and was from Dallas, an affidavit shows.

Jerry Antonio Gore, 22, was arrested on evading arrest, reckless driving and other gun-related charges, documents show. According to the affidavit, Gore also had a gun reported as stolen out of Dallas in his car at the time of his arrest.

No attorney is listed for Gore as of Tuesday afternoon.

Documents show a DPS trooper who was helping the Austin Police Department with a “city-wide street takeover event” responded to Interstate 35 and East Anderson Lane where a “large crowd of pedestrians and vehicles blocked the intersection.”

The trooper wrote when officers arrived they found a gray Chevrolet Camaro and multicolor Dodge Charger drifting and doing burnouts in the intersection, as was seen in multiple videos of other “street takeovers” around Austin.

The trooper turned on his lights and sirens and the cars took off, according to the affidavit. The vehicles also turned off their lights to avoid being seen, it said.

The trooper reported the cars sped away, reaching speeds up to 150 miles an hour. One, the Camaro, was being followed by a DPS aircraft, documents said.

That aircraft was how officers knew that Gore had stopped at a 7-Eleven on Burnet Road where he was arrested in the bathroom.

He reportedly told officers he was visiting from Dallas, where he lived, and was only in town for the “street takeover” event.

Officers say they also searched the car and found a number of magazines in the driver seat floorboard and a loaded “short barrel rifle” in the car, which was reported stolen out of Dallas.

Gore shared conflicting stories about how the gun got in his car, including that it was a friends, according to documents.

According to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, two felony cases have been referred to their office tied to the weekend incidents: One by APD and the other by DPS.

“These two cases are currently under review. Our office will be available to provide additional updates in the coming weeks,” the district attorney’s office said.