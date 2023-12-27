AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested in connection to a murder that happened in southeast Austin early the morning of Dec. 19, according to a court document obtained by KXAN.

David Mejia-Villagran, 42, was arrested and charged with murder after admitting to homicide detectives that he shot the victim, identified as Jorge Ordonez-Perez, 28, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, around 4:50 a.m., the Hays County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a witness who had dialed 911 and left the phone on and put it in their pocket. Dispatchers were able to hear a male and female voice crying and occasionally arguing, the affidavit said. Deputies arrived at the scene around 4:57 a.m.

While working the scene, Villagran’s son arrived and spoke to deputies, and told them he drove his father from Kyle to an apartment complex located at 2005 Willow Creek Drive in Austin early the morning of Dec. 19 to locate his mother, the affidavit said.

Due to the HCSO call, the Austin Police Department was dispatched to the apartment complex, where they located a body partially concealed by a concrete barrier. The man was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:44 a.m. and identified as Jorge Ordonez-Perez.

Villagran’s son told police he parked further away from his mother’s car at the complex while his father got out and searched on foot for her. The affidavit said the son told police he heard two loud pops in the area while he waited for his father. The son said shortly after that, he got a text from Villagran asking him to drive back to the mother’s car to help jumpstart it, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, when the son arrived back at his mother’s vehicle, he saw her in the front passenger seat and observed a body on the ground on the passenger side of the vehicle. He said the body appeared to be breathing, but there was blood on the person’s face, the affidavit said.

The son asked Villagran what happened, to which Villagran responded he had knocked the person out, then again asked his son for help jumpstarting the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Once the mother’s car was running, the son saw Villagran drag the body from the passenger side to the rear of the vehicle, the affidavit said. The son then went back to his vehicle and left the scene.

Villagran was later transported to the APD homicide office where he spoke with police and told them he called Perez about a month prior and accused him of being in a romantic relationship with his wife, according to the affidavit. Villagran told police that in the same call, he told Perez, “if you don’t keep your distance, I will kill you,” the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Villagran knew his wife’s car was at the Willow Creek Drive apartment complex because of a GPS he had installed on her vehicle. The affidavit said he admitted to asking his son to drive him to her location and admitted to bringing a handgun with him.

The affidavit says Villagran told police he saw his wife in the vehicle on top of Perez and said, “that’s when I lost everything.”

According to the affidavit, Villagran admitted to becoming angry and shooting Perez. When asked why, Villagran said it was out of jealousy, the affidavit said.

Villagran was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Travis County Jail on Dec. 19 on a $1 million bond, according to jail records.

No attorney is listed for Villagran at this time, but if one becomes available, KXAN will reach out to them for comment.