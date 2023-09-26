AUSTIN (KXAN) — One man was arrested after he was accused of robbing a food truck owner at knifepoint in downtown Austin last week, according to an affidavit.

The man was identified as Russell Bosley, 59, according to court records. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Shortly after 10 a.m., on Sept. 23, a man told an Austin Police officer that the robbery occurred on Sept. 22 at his food truck in the 700 block of East Seventh Street, according to the affidavit. He told police he was too scared to report the crime right after it happened.

Russell Bosley, 59 Mugshot provided by Austin Police Department

Court records said the incident took place around 6 p.m., when the truck owner was approached by a man, later identified as Bosley.

According to the affidavit, the food truck owner said Bosley pulled a pocket knife on him and said, “bring me the money you are counting.” After he took the money, Bosley said he would be back for more the next day.

KXAN is working to find attorney information for Bosley.

The owner was able to describe Bosley and said he took a photo of him with his phone, according to the affidavit.

The officer found a man matching the suspect’s description through surveillance footage at a nearby convenience store. While the officer was in the area, the owner ran in and said Bosley was walking up to the store, so the officer went outside to talk with him, court records said.

A folding knife was found on Bosley as the officer searched him. He also told the officer he “sees the food truck owner all the time” and said he may have jokingly asked the owner for change he had but denied pulling the knife on him, according to the affidavit.

Bosley was arrested and was booked into the Travis County Jail on a $20,000 bond, court records said.