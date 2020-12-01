Affidavit: Man accused of fleeing crash, pointing gun at victim multiple times

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 32-year-old man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, after allegedly pointing a gun three times at someone he rear ended.

According to an arrest affidavit, Austin Police Department officers responded to a crash Monday evening, where a driver left the scene. Police gathered that the victim followed the suspect’s car. It came to a stop, and the suspect got out and pointed a gun at the victim.

Officers found the suspect who allegedly pointed the gun, Steven Zech, near the scene.

Police took the victim to APD headquarters, so he could make a statement, the affidavit says. There, he explained after exiting to South 1st Street, he was rear ended at a stoplight.

The victim reported he tried to get Zech to pull over into a gas station, but that’s when Zech reportedly fled, and the victim began following him. The affidavit says the cars stopped at the SoCo apartments, and that’s when the victim reported Zech pulled out the black gun.

Zech allegedly sped off again, and the victim followed him a second time, the affidavit says. They stopped again near Havana Street and Fontana Drive, where Zech reportedly showed the gun again on his waist and pointed it at the victim.

After reversing out of the area, the victim reported Zech took off a third time. The victim followed again when they came to a stop on another street, the affidavit says. Zech allegedly showed the gun again before running into the woods.

Zech denied parts of the story, according to the affidavit, and changed his own account of what happened, saying first he wasn’t he wasn’t even in the car, and then that he was in the car but wasn’t driving.