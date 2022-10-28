AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an affidavit filed Friday morning, the Austin Police Department identified the man at the center of Sunday night’s police shooting at a north Austin restaurant.

According to the affidavit, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Emeka Onyeabo Williams, has been charged with the attempted capital murder of a peace officer after surveillance video showed Williams firing his gun in the direction of officers.

On the day of the incident, APD said officers responded to a caller who said a man had walked toward her with a handgun in a “threatening manner” in the 8900 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

According to the affidavit, Williams, matching the description of the man, was found by officers at a restaurant with a visible handgun.

Records said Williams attempted to hide behind two rocks pillars on the patio of the restaurant after police issued commands for him to come out with his hands up.

The affidavit said restaurant staff locked the doors from the patio that led into the main building, but one person was locked outside with Williams.

According to the report, APD officers attempted to instruct the person to walk toward them, but instead, they went to the locked front door. The report said officers then heard multiple gunshots coming from the patio.

The affidavit said police reviewed surveillance video from the restaurant which showed Williams firing in the direction of officers.

The report said in an attempt to rescue potentially injured people in the restaurant, APD entered the patio and encountered an armed Williams.

The officers shot at Williams and hit him multiple times. He was then taken to the hospital.

Travis County court records showed Williams was also charged with deadly conduct, related to the discharge of a firearm—a felony.

Williams was booked into the Travis County jail Thursday evening, according to jail records. As of Friday afternoon, he remained in custody under a combined bond of $350,000.