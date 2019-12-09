Affidavit: Austin woman admits to leaving after hitting several cars

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman admitted to police that she left after allegedly hitting multiple cars in Austin on Friday. This was after she was accused of leading police on a pursuit, and officers had to hit her car to get her to stop.

According to court documents, officers initiated a traffic stop for a 2012 Nissan Sedan after they saw a driver crash into a barrier dividing lanes at the intersection of Loyola Lane and Ed Bluestein Boulevard.

The driver was then seen reversing over the median and leaving the scene. At 2:15 a.m. in the 6700 block of Loyola Ln, officers tried to pull over the driver, 27-year-old Ashley Gomez, but she sped off traveling eastbound on Loyola Lane with though two tires deflated on the car.

Gomez then allegedly kept driving away from the officers with only the rims of the tires on her car and slowing down at one point. When police became concerned that she wasn’t going to stop, officers said they hit the left side of the Nissan with their vehicle and then she came to a stop.

Police then arrested Gomez for leaving the scene of a crash.

She told police she didn’t stop because she was scared and she was trying to make it to her house, but she knew she shouldn’t be trying to get away from police. She also admitted she had struck several cars before encountering officers.

Gomez was also found to be under the influence of alcohol or another substance. She is charged with evading arrest, leaving the scene of a crash and DWI.