Affidavit: Austin moms accused of assault while picking up children

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin moms in two separate incidents are being accused of assaulting other parents while picking up their children.

Officers responded to a call about an assault that happened at a school bus stop in the 5400 block of Imperial Dr. around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The area is east of U.S. Highway 183 in between FM 969 and Decker Lake Road.

When officers arrived, they saw the victim with swelling and redness on the left side of her face, and she complained about pain on her face and in her neck area.

The woman told them while she was picking up students, Yolanda Almanza approached her truck to confront her about inappropriate behavior among some of the kids.

According to court documents, the victim said that’s when she lowered the window to speak with Almanza and during the argument, Almanza reached into the truck and struck her with a closed fist several times. The victim was able to roll the window up and call police, and though Almanza left the scene, the victim was able to follow her to her residence.

The suspect told police she had her hand inside of the truck to point to the kids who were making inappropriate hand gestures and she “may have inadvertently hit her because the window was being rolled up on her arm.” However, the police officer said he didn’t see any marks on her arm.

In another separate incident on Friday, officers responded to Joe Lee Johnson Elementary located at 2800 Sauls Dr., which is in the Wells Branch area.

A victim told police while she was parking her vehicle to pick up her child from the school, 28-year-old Attericka Jackson was leaving and bumped her car into hers.

They both began exchanging words, and Jackson demanded for the victim to get out of her car. That is when she tried to drive to another parking spot to separate herself from Jackson, but the suspect followed her and cornered her when she tried to get out.

After asking Jackson to move several times, she allegedly told the victim, “make me move.”

That is when the suspect grabbed the victim’s hair and pulled it.

Witnesses separated the two after they fell to the floor.

Police said the victim had several loose strands of hair all over her and scratches on her nose.

Almanza and Jackson are both charged with assault causing bodily injury.