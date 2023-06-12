Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 12, 2023

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — An affidavit obtained by KXAN revealed details surrounding a shooting at a Circle K gas station in Cedar Park that left one person dead last week.

Akira Ross, 24 died in the shooting. Bradley Stanford, 23, was charged with murder in her death.

KXAN is working to find attorney information for Stanford. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Prior to the shooting, a “verbal exchange” occurred in the gas station parking lot at 12020 North FM 620 between Stanford and Ross, according to Cedar Park Police.

Two witnesses who were with Ross told police what happened, which was detailed in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, one of the witnesses was Ross’s girlfriend. When they arrived at the gas station, Ross and her girlfriend were in a small argument over a pizza order, which the other witness with them believed caught the attention of Stanford, the affidavit said.

Ross’s girlfriend went into the store, and Stanford began to speak to Ross, the affidavit states. The witness told police it wasn’t clear what was said but Ross “began to get agitated,” police said.

The other witness noticed Stanford “digging around” in his car. The witness told police she believed Stanford was arming himself, according to the affidavit.

Shortly after, Ross went into the store and told her girlfriend Stanford was “waiving his gun around” outside, according to the affidavit. Ross’s girlfriend then got a text from the other witness that warned her he had a gun, and Ross went outside.

Ross’s girlfriend asked the cashier to call the police, and she went outside and started videoing an exchange between Ross and Stanford.

According to the affidavit, Ross can be heard in the video telling Stanford to leave, who acted like he was about to walk back to his car but instead went to the rear of Ross’s car, then pulled a gun from his waistband and yelled a gay slur, then fired three rounds at her.

Detectives reviewed the video taken at the gas station. They later located Stanford’s car at an apartment complex and compared his license and social media to the video and confirmed he was the suspect.

Officers arrested and charged Stanford with murder, which is a first-degree felony. His bond was set at $1,000,000.