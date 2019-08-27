AFD asking for help identifying suspects accused of setting fires in Walmart while shoplifting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects accused of setting fires inside a Walmart bathroom to distract workers while they shoplifted.

According to AFD, on Friday Aug. 23, firefighters responded to the Walmart at 12900 north I-35, where two fires were reportedly set purposely inside the women’s bathroom.

AFD says surveillance video shows two suspects stashing items around the store and they are believed to have set the fires to distract workers while they shoplifted those items.

The suspects are described as:

White or Hispanic female, blue hair, wearing black baseball hat with “100” written on it, a white tank top, jeans, red Converse-style shoes

White or Hispanic male, wearing burnt orange sleeveless shirt and white/khaki shorts

According to AFD, the suspect vehicle is a maroon-colored four-door sedan, similar to a Toyota Camry.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call AFD Fire/Arson Investigators at (512) 974-0240.