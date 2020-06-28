Man taken to hospital after apparent drive-by shooting in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department responded to an apparent drive-by shooting in east Austin Sunday afternoon.

A man was shot while standing near the intersection of Manor Road and Rogge Lane by one, or possibly two suspects from a vehicle, APD says. The suspects remain at large.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one adult was taken to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Austin police said officers responded to the stabbing/shooting call around 3:50 p.m. Sunday. The scene is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers ATX at 512-472-TIPS (8477).