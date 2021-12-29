About 12 car burglaries reported over 2 nights in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles after a series of car break-ins in the city.

Cedar Park PD said Wednesday about 12 burglaries were reported to have happened over both Monday and Tuesday nights. Stolen items included keys, guns and personal belongings.

Police said some cars were unlocked, and valuables were taken. Other cars were locked, but the windows were broken because valuables were in plain view.

We've had several vehicles burglarized over the last two nights.

🔓Some were unlocked and had valuables stolen.

🔒Some were locked, but the windows were broken because valuables were in plain sight.

Please

please

please

PLEASE

Take or hide all valuables/keys and lock you car! pic.twitter.com/WQto6gkmGB — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) December 29, 2021

Cedar Park PD is asking residents to remove or hide all valuables in their cars and lock the doors.