About 12 car burglaries reported over 2 nights in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles after a series of car break-ins in the city.
Cedar Park PD said Wednesday about 12 burglaries were reported to have happened over both Monday and Tuesday nights. Stolen items included keys, guns and personal belongings.
Police said some cars were unlocked, and valuables were taken. Other cars were locked, but the windows were broken because valuables were in plain view.
Cedar Park PD is asking residents to remove or hide all valuables in their cars and lock the doors.