COVID-19 Information: Central Texas Cases | Texas Cases | U.S., World Cases | Latest News | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a Tip

Abilene couple arrested after baby, child test positive for narcotics

Crime

by: Erica Garner

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene couple was arrested after a baby and a child in their care tested positive for narcotics.

Sydney Breeding, 23, and David Crockett, 26, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with Endangering a Child in connection to an investigation that began in August 2019.

Court documents say a 6-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine while they were living with Breeding and Crockett.

During an interview with a CPS investigator, Breeding admitted to using methamphetamine, “approximately 4-5 times a day and that she shoots it up.”

Crockett also admitted to using methamphetamine, according to the documents.

No further information was released.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss