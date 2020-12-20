ABDUCTED: 4 children taken in Travis County, considered to be in grave danger

An Amber Alert has been issued for Gabriella Garcia, 10; Julian Garcia, 7; Sebastian Garcia, 3; and Giovanna Garcia, 2 (TCSO)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Four children in Travis County have been abducted and are considered to be in grave danger — officials need your help to locate them.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Gabriella Garcia, 10; Julian Garcia, 7; Sebastian Garcia, 3; and Giovanna Garcia, 2. They were last seen in the 15000 block of Connie Street in Austin around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The children are described as:

Gabriella: female, height: 4’9”, weight: 85 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and flowered sweatpants.

Julian: male, height: 4’06”. Weight: 75 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

Sebastian: male, height: unknown, weight: 40 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Giovanna: female, height: unknown, weight: 25 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a maroon Christmas cookie shirt.

All four are Hispanic.

Travis County Sheriff’s Office has identified Cesar Giovanni Garcia, 32, as a suspect in the abduction. He’s described as 5’9″ in height, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his chest reading “Cidni” and an arm tattoo reading “My City.”

Cesar Giovanni Garcia (TCSO)



Cesar Giovanni Garcia is driving a white 2011 Chevrolet C15100 with a Texas license plate of NNM1622. He was last seen in Austin.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call TCSO.