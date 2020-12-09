A man was shot and killed on his birthday in 2013. Austin police are still looking for the suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man on his birthday in an east Austin backyard more than seven years ago.

APD said the shooting happened July 19, 2013 at around 12:40 a.m. in the 3500 block of Gonzales Street. Roberto Robby Reyna, who was 36 at the time, was shot and killed by an unidentified man after a short conversation with him.

When officers responded to the shooting, they found Reyna in the living room of his grandmother’s home. He was taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge, where he died a little less than an hour later, according to police.

A family member who was there when Reyna was shot reported to police that they were swimming in the backyard pool, when a car pulled up in front of the home, officers said. The suspect got out of the car and walked to the backyard.

Reyna then got out of the pool and spoke with the suspect for a few minutes before the suspect pulled out a gun and fired, hitting Reyna, according to APD. Reyna and his family member then fled into the home, where Reyna collapsed.

APD released this description of the suspect:

Hispanic male

Between 5’7” and 5’9”

Bald or had very short hair at the time of the shooting

Medium build

Last seen wearing a knee-length, black t-shirt and dark blue jeans

Reyna owned an upholstery business and taught his younger cousins how to upholster, APD said. He was planning to get a business degree. Reyna’s family was planning a lake trip the next day in celebration of his birthday.

APD said investigators have spoken with witnesses, family and friends of Reyna to try and identify the suspect, but all known leads have been worked through.

Roberto Robby Reyna (APD Photo)

This investigation is still open. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS (8477) or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.