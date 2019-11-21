Man arrested after allegedly attacking disabled person with his own cane on Congress Avenue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly attacking a disabled man and hitting him with his own cane on Congress Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police received the call of the incident at 8:16 a.m. and were dispatched to the 800 block of Congress Avenue near West Eighth Street where they met the victim and the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Christopher Norwood.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was sitting on a bench when Norwood approached him and started an argument. Norwood told police the victim was flashing his money so he punched him in the chest.

The victim said when he tried to stand up Norwood took his cane, hit him with it and knocked him to the ground. He said Norwood began kicking him in the face while he was on the ground.

Police say during an interview Norwood told them the victim “got what he deserved.”

Two witnesses say they saw the alleged attack. One said he saw Norwood take the victim’s cane and hit him with it and both said they saw Norwood kicking the victim in the face.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim suffered a stroke that left him with partial paralysis. It says the victim is not able to stand or walk without the assistance of his cane.

The victim suffered swelling on the right side of his forehead and above his right eye socket.