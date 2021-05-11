9-year-old girl injured, man arrested after road rage shooting in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 9-year-old girl was hurt after being caught in a road rage shooting off Wickersham Lane in east Austin Monday. A man is in custody, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said the call came in just before 1:30 p.m. Monday for 1515 Wickersham Lane — the address for the Collective on Riverside apartments. Police said the shooting started from a road rage incident.

La Michael Stewart, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond is set at $300,000 total for the three charges, according to online jail records.

The young girl, who was an innocent bystander, received non-life-threatening injuries while walking with her mom in a nearby parking lot, APD said. She was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing, APD said.

KXAN has reached out to an attorney who is representing Stewart in other cases regarding this recent arrest. We will update this story if a response is received.