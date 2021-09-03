82-year-old Caldwell County man shot to death

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of an 82-year-old man who was shot multiple times and found dead Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Boulder Lane in the Tilmon area of Caldwell County around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a man who was dead. That’s where they found Lothar Storch who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

Officials said they do not believe there is a threat to the public but did not provide any suspect information. They did say a search warrant has been “executed” but did not give specifics.

The sheriff’s office asks for anyone with questions or concerns to call (512) 398-6777 ext. 4513.

