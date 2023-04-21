AUSTIN (KXAN) — Eight people were arrested at Moody Center Thursday after reports of them selling balloons filled with Nitrous Oxide, also known as laughing gas, according to a news release from the Austin Police Department.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., APD officers responded to reports of illegal activity near the ACL Live Moody Theater, 310 W. Second St., the release said.

Officers found a group of suspects who arrived in two separate vehicles, who were parked at the intersection of Third Street and Lavaca Street and the 300 block of Second St., police said.

According to the release, the suspects waited for the venue’s customers to exit the show and then approached them to sell balloons with the laughing gas.

Although the release said a total of seven people were arrested, there are a total of eight people listed, with only seven mugshots available.

KXAN reached out to APD for clarification via email, and we will update this story when we hear back.

According to police, officers confiscated 13 Nitrous Oxide tanks and hundreds of balloons. Additionally, police also seized two pistols.

The list of suspects arrested, along with their charges, are listed below:

Jeremiah Bailey, 18, Evading on Foot, Possession of Inhalant Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute

Tristen McLendon, 29, Possession of Inhalant Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute

Terry Carson, 29, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Inhalant Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute

Kamaal Prince, 31, Possession of Inhalant Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute

David Hays, 33, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Inhalant Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute (not pictured)

Chauncey Campbell, 22, Evading on Foot, Possession of Inhalant Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute

Jalin Furcron, 25, Possession of Inhalant Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute

Jaleyon Furcron, 26, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, Possession of Inhalant Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute

Mugshots from left to right: Chauncey Campbell; Jaleyon Furcron; Jalin Furcron; Jeremiah Bailey; Bottom row left to right: Kamaal Prince; Terry Carson; Tristen McLendon; David Hays (not pictured) | Images provided by the Austin Police Department

The incident remained under investigation by APD Friday.