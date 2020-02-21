$750K-worth of cocaine found stuffed in karaoke machine in Fayette County

7.5 kilos of cocaine were found in a karaoke machine Feb. 19 in Fayette County (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Fayette County K9 sniffed out 7.5 kilos of cocaine stuffed into a karaoke machine Wednesday. Two people from Laredo were arrested.

Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 Kolt stopped a Chevy Avalanche on Interstate 10 near Flatonia around noon for a traffic violation. The driver and passenger allowed them to search their car and K9 Kolt alerted his partner about narcotics in the truck.

A search turned up the cocaine spray foamed inside a karaoke machine in the back seat. According to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the estimated street value is $750,000.

The driver, 35-year-old Sandra Mendiola Garza, and passenger, 37-year-old Alifonzo Garza Jr. were arrested on felony cocaine possession charges and booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

Sgt Randy Thumann, K9 Kolt and Investigator Smith with cocaine found in a karaoke machine (Fayette County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Sgt Randy Thumann, K9 Kolt and Investigator Smith with cocaine found in a karaoke machine (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

