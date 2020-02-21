$750K-worth of cocaine found stuffed in karaoke machine in Fayette County

7.5 kilos of cocaine were found in a karaoke machine Feb. 19 in Fayette County (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Fayette County K9 sniffed out 7.5 kilos of cocaine stuffed into a karaoke machine Wednesday. Two people from Laredo were arrested.

Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 Kolt stopped a Chevy Avalanche on Interstate 10 near Flatonia around noon for a traffic violation. The driver and passenger allowed them to search their car and K9 Kolt alerted his partner about narcotics in the truck.

A search turned up the cocaine spray foamed inside a karaoke machine in the back seat. According to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the estimated street value is $750,000.

The driver, 35-year-old Sandra Mendiola Garza, and passenger, 37-year-old Alifonzo Garza Jr. were arrested on felony cocaine possession charges and booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.