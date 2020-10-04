70 charges brought against 4 Kyle suspects accused of burglary, fraud

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Four arrests in September brought a total of 70 charges in vehicle burglaries, fraud, identity theft and credit/debit card abuse, Kyle police report.

The first arrest happened on the morning of Sept. 2.

A resident called Kyle police reporting someone breaking into their car on Cowboy Cove. Kyle police found the suspect and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect reportedly tried to drive away and then run. Officers say they found the suspect in the backyard of a home and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as a 16-year old from the Austin area. Officers said he had a stolen vehicle — where they found other stolen items including 19 credit/debit cards and 35 documents with identifying information.

The suspect was taken to the Hays County Juvenile Detention Center where he was charged with 19 counts of credit/debit card abuse, three counts driver’s license theft, and one count of each of the following: possession of identifying information, evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention, and unauthorized use of vehicle, according to the memo.

The charges were classified as three state jail felonies, one second degree felony, a third degree felony, and a Class B misdemeanor.

At around 2 a.m on Sept. 14, Kyle Police Department received a call about two teenagers parking their truck on Paddington Drive, turning off the lights, and getting out to check door handles of nearby cars on Paddington Drive, according to the memo.

When officers arrived they located the truck and say they saw crack, marijuana, and a sawed off Ruger .22 rifle inside the vehicle. The officers located both suspects and took them into custody. Both suspects were identified as 16-year olds from the Austin area, one being the same suspect in the Sept. 2 incident.

Both suspects were taken to Hays County Juvenile Detention Center.

One was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor. Both suspects received two charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana <2 oz, burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property, and evading arrest/detention, according to the memo.

The charges for both suspects were classified as two state jail felonies, three Class A misdemeanors, and two Class B misdemeanors.

Byran Drake, 44, was charged with 10 counts of credit card abuse and other 14 charges (Kyle Police Department)

On Sept. 22, a Kyle police officer identified a stolen motorcycle in the parking lot of at Exxon located off Interstate 35. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Bryan Drake from Dallas, had a warrant out for his arrest in Dallas County, according to the memo.

While searching the motorcycle officers found credit cards, mail, and items of fraud identification information. They also found a room card key to a motel in Kyle.

In the motel room, officers say they found more mail, fraudulent IDs, receipts with fraudulent purchases from Kyle businesses, a stolen check and items to create or tamper with credit cards.

Drake was taken to Hays Count Jail and received 14 charges. His charges include 10 counts of credit card abuse, one count of mail theft, and one count of possession of identifying information, according to the memo.

On that same evening, a Kyle police officer reportedly saw a gray Tahoe with fake temporary tags at a Stripes gas station off North Interstate 35.

Rhonda Alexander, 47, was charged with 14 counts of credit card abuse and fraudulent use/possession of ID (Kyle Police Department)

The officer says he found the owner, Kyle resident Rhonda Alexander, 47, putting gas into her car who then consented to a search of the car. The officer reportedly found one Florida ID, 14 credit cards, three Texas IDs, and two Lone Star cards that did not belong Alexander.

Alexander was taken to Hays County Jail and charged with 14 counts of credit card abuse and one count of fraudulent use/possession of ID, according to the memo. The charges were a state jail felony and a third degree felony, respectively.

Barnett said the arrests were made thanks to residents and officers who called it in. Residents are asked to call police and watch the suspect from the safety of their home if they see someone trying to burglarize a vehicle in their neighborhood.

“We always want to encourage our residents, if you see something, please say something,” said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett.